RollWorks Launches In-Market Account Finder

Account-based marketing platform provider RollWorks has launched RollWorks In-Market Account Finder to help companies discover sales-ready accounts within minutes.

The RollWorks In-Market Account Finder gives marketing and sales teams access to proprietary intent data from RollWorks Keyword Intent free of charge.

The RollWorks Keyword Intent feature within In-Market Account Finder allows users to uncover purchasing signals unique to their businesses. They can use it to receive lists of high-fit, high-intent accounts ready to be actioned by sales and marketing teams and test the effectiveness of their account-based marketing methodologies without a financial commitment.