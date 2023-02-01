RollWorks Launches In-Market Account Finder
Account-based marketing platform provider RollWorks has launched RollWorks In-Market Account Finder to help companies discover sales-ready accounts within minutes.
The RollWorks In-Market Account Finder gives marketing and sales teams access to proprietary intent data from RollWorks Keyword Intent free of charge.
The RollWorks Keyword Intent feature within In-Market Account Finder allows users to uncover purchasing signals unique to their businesses. They can use it to receive lists of high-fit, high-intent accounts ready to be actioned by sales and marketing teams and test the effectiveness of their account-based marketing methodologies without a financial commitment.
"As B2B marketers continue to grapple with resource efficiency, it will be even more critical to identify accounts that are actually in-market to buy," said Jodi Cerretani, vice president of revenue marketing at RollWorks, in a statement. "The availability of RollWorks' new In-Market Account Finder feature is an easy, free way to help organizations address economic headwinds head on. By having more buying signals at their fingertips, teams can narrow in on high-fit, in-market accounts and make outreach far more efficient and effective."