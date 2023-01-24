Full Circle Insights Integrates with Bombora
Full Circle Insights, a provider of marketing and sales performance measurement solutions, and Bombora, a provider of B2B intent data solutions, have partnered on an integration that allows Full Circle ABM users to leverage Bombora's intent data to identify and track accounts from account activation all the way to closed-won deals.
Full Circle's integration with Bombora lets B2B marketers measure the impact of their ABM strategies inside the CRM.
Bombora's Company Surge intent data tells users which businesses are researching the products and services they and their competitors sell. It leverages data from B2B publisher websites and uses natural language processing to determine the context of the content rather than simply scraping keywords.
Full Circle Insights tracks, stores, and leverages historical data natively in Salesforce. This means B2B marketers can compare ABM funnel metrics from one period of time to another, identify trends, and optimize their marketing spend.
"Intent data from providers like Bombora is what makes hyper-segmentation at scale possible, and that's driving rapid adoption of ABM in B2B marketing," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater in a statement. "But marketers need full visibility into the account funnel so they can determine which campaigns are driving deals with target accounts and also measure the success of ABM programs using CRM data that is sharable and credible across the organization. The Bombora-Full Circle ABM integration gives them that power."
"It's more important than ever for marketers to focus their targeting strategies on conversion-ready buying groups and be able to defend not only ROI and but return-on-effort," said Charles Crnoevich, senioor vice president of partnerships at Bombora, in a statement. "The Bombora-Full Circle ABM integration addresses those challenges with the cleanest Intent data and allows marketers to monitor account progression within the revenue funnel at ease."