Full Circle Insights Integrates with Bombora

Full Circle Insights, a provider of marketing and sales performance measurement solutions, and Bombora, a provider of B2B intent data solutions, have partnered on an integration that allows Full Circle ABM users to leverage Bombora's intent data to identify and track accounts from account activation all the way to closed-won deals.

Full Circle's integration with Bombora lets B2B marketers measure the impact of their ABM strategies inside the CRM.

Bombora's Company Surge intent data tells users which businesses are researching the products and services they and their competitors sell. It leverages data from B2B publisher websites and uses natural language processing to determine the context of the content rather than simply scraping keywords.

Full Circle Insights tracks, stores, and leverages historical data natively in Salesforce. This means B2B marketers can compare ABM funnel metrics from one period of time to another, identify trends, and optimize their marketing spend.