Upstart Introduces Digital Finance and Online Sales
Upstart is adding Digital Finance and Online Sales to its Auto Retail platform, which combines online and in-store digital retail capabilities with financing and manager tools to help dealerships create an omnichannel car-buying experience.
Digital Finance will enable a frictionless signing and contracting process, with automated verification, more loan approvals, and next-day funding powered by Upstart's AI. Online Sales will enable car purchases entirely online, including financing and e-signing contract documents. Both applications can be customized to dealerships' software or workflows.
"Buying and financing a car is an important financial milestone, and Upstart is continually evolving to help dealerships meet customers where they are," said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart, in a statement. "As more consumers opt for a digital car-buying experience, the new Digital Finance and Online Sales applications will enable dealerships to deliver the buying experience that consumers expect."
Related Articles
Upstart Launches Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
05 May 2022
Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce provides banks and credit unions with a 360-degree view of customers.