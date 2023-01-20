Upstart Introduces Digital Finance and Online Sales

Upstart is adding Digital Finance and Online Sales to its Auto Retail platform, which combines online and in-store digital retail capabilities with financing and manager tools to help dealerships create an omnichannel car-buying experience.

Digital Finance will enable a frictionless signing and contracting process, with automated verification, more loan approvals, and next-day funding powered by Upstart's AI. Online Sales will enable car purchases entirely online, including financing and e-signing contract documents. Both applications can be customized to dealerships' software or workflows.