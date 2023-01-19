Flaunt Launches with Web3 Brand Loyalty Platform

Flaunt launched as a company yesterday with a platform that helps companies get started in the web3 loyalty space and even build on top of web3 communities through features that support the creation, integration, distribution, analytics, and management of digital assets.

"Winning customer loyalty and engaging superfans is a competitive imperative, especially in a market with soaring customer acquisition costs. A web3 approach using digital collectibles is uniquely suited to solve this problem for brands and help them differentiate against competitors," said Co-Founder and CEO Connor Kelley in a statement. "The next generation of brand loyalty will be powered by web3, and Flaunt is their single entry point into this exciting new space."

Flaunt offers a modular platform that is deployable with third-party integrations and a fully customizable branded user experience. Flaunt has also recently become the first official Salesforce Partner offering web3 loyalty solutions.