Gainsight Unveils New Tools at Evolve Event
Gainsight at its Evolve product conference today launched a wide variety of tools to help companies maintain growth despite challenging economic conditions.
"We know our customers' resources may be limited right now, which is why our product development has been focused on delivering tools that make SaaS companies more productive," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, in a statement. "If we can help our customers be more efficient while strengthening their customer relationships, they can continue to grow durable businesses."
Gainsight's product enhancements make the platform easier to use while offering new tools to help companies scale faster. They include the following:
- New tools to help companies create more active communities by providing their customers with a single digital destination for self-service access to content, support, documentation, and more.
- New community personalization capabilities to enable businesses to segment community members for more relevant onboarding, support, and community engagement programs.
- Gainsight customers can now augment their in-app support and guidance for every user by automatically syncing community content and pushing it to users directly with their product.
- Custom actions that can guide users to key features, new tutorials, or even URL landing pages to drive adoption and advocacy.
- A new Marketplace that provides a one-stop shop for integrations, templates, best practices, playbooks, and more.
- Horizon Rules, an addition to Rules Engine that eliminates data preparation tasks with single-step workflows, data previews, and faster processing times.
- Customer Success teams can now create, manage, and scale email templates in just a few clicks with a new drag-and-drop email builder.
- Ways for businesses to eliminate data redundancy.
- Enhancements to Salesforce integrations with real-time, bi-directional upgrades to remove data latency.
- Datasets in Gainsight CS can now be enriched with community data.
- Multiple user experience enhancements that streamline workflows, eliminate steps, and help users uncover product and customer insight faster.