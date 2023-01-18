Gainsight Unveils New Tools at Evolve Event

Gainsight at its Evolve product conference today launched a wide variety of tools to help companies maintain growth despite challenging economic conditions.

"We know our customers' resources may be limited right now, which is why our product development has been focused on delivering tools that make SaaS companies more productive," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, in a statement. "If we can help our customers be more efficient while strengthening their customer relationships, they can continue to grow durable businesses."

Gainsight's product enhancements make the platform easier to use while offering new tools to help companies scale faster. They include the following: