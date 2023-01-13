Verint Adds Appointment Scheduling with Qudini Acquisition

Verint has added appointment scheduling capabilities to its Verint Customer Engagement Platform following its acquisition of Qudini. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Verint's open architecture will enable organizations to integrate Qudini's appointment scheduling and management technology to balance resources and investments in their contact centers, branches, and stores.

Qudini's appointment scheduling capabilities will provide additional benefits to contact centers that seek to optimize agent schedules and productivity.