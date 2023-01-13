Verint Adds Appointment Scheduling with Qudini Acquisition
Verint has added appointment scheduling capabilities to its Verint Customer Engagement Platform following its acquisition of Qudini. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Verint's open architecture will enable organizations to integrate Qudini's appointment scheduling and management technology to balance resources and investments in their contact centers, branches, and stores.
Qudini's appointment scheduling capabilities will provide additional benefits to contact centers that seek to optimize agent schedules and productivity.
"As more and more brands seek to provide improved consumer journeys with appointment setting capabilities, our customers will be able to benefit from our expanding platform in their contact centers, stores, and branches," said Nick Mortimer, vice president of product strategy at Verint, in a statement. "With these new capabilities, brands will be able to improve sales, customer loyalty and advocacy, and agent productivity, ultimately inspiring a more profitable future for Verint customers."