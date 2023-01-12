Salesforce Introduces Retail Innovations

Salesforce today introduced several innovations with Salesforce for Retail to help retailers grow and optimize advertising sales, gain a single view of transactions across digital and physical stores, and unlock value from their customer data.

"Consumers today expect every moment to be connected, personalized, and seamless, and to succeed now, retailers must deliver on those expectations," said Jujhar Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Industries, in a statement. "Salesforce for Retail brings together the power and flexibility of Salesforce's platform with an expansive ecosystem so retailers can leverage real-time data to acquire new customers, deliver personalized experiences, generate advertising revenue, increase margins, and drive efficiency."

New Salesforce for Retail Media innovations help companies activate first-party data, giving them new audience insights, targeting abilities, and the resources to grow advertising revenues. With Salesforce for Retail Media, organizations can do the following:

Harmonize first-party data to provide ad buyers with direct access to target audiences;

Use automation and workflows to streamline advertiser relationships, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate sales cycles; and

Optimize campaign performance with actionable insights and timely reporting.

New Commerce Cloud innovations create frictionless experiences to accelerate time to value, streamline operations, and keep shoppers coming back to retailers' digital stores. With Commerce Cloud, retailers can do the following:

Achieve a single view of transactions across digital and physical stores with a new partnership between Mad Mobile, Stripe, and Salesforce. Merchants can now use Salesforce Payments as their payment service provider in physical stores in conjunction with Mad Mobile as the point-of-sale system and Stripe Terminal for payment services and hardware.

Accelerate time to value and increase conversion rates with Composable Storefront enhancements, including a new API, implementation accelerators, and out-of-the-box analytics and dashboards that help personalize experiences based on shopper context.

With new innovations powered by Salesforce Genie Customer Data Cloud, retailers can unlock value from their existing customer data, reduce integration costs, break down data silos, and manage data quality. It will help them do the following:

Enrich customer profiles with data stored in Azure Data Lake Storage and drive personalization across channels with the new CDP Azure Storage Connector that allows retailers to ingest data stored in Azure into Genie Customer Data Cloud.

Ensure performance and reporting data is reliable and trustworthy through automated data management with the new Marketing Cloud Intelligence Data Control Center.

Synchronize customer, sales order, product, and inventory data across systems to create a single shopper view, personalize marketing interactions, and view real-time inventory with the MuleSoft Accelerator for Retail.

And, with Salesforce Loyalty Management, retailers can better retain their customers, improve member engagement, and drive greater program ROI. Now, companies can deploy new promotions and personalize loyalty rewards programs, review promotion-predicted revenue, and take corrective actions to achieve promotion goals, all while delivering exceptional service experiences and better agent productivity.