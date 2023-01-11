Attentive Launches Attentive SMS Marketing for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange
Attentive, a conversational commerce platform provider, has launched Attentive SMS for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange.
With Attentive's integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, companies can sync customer, product, and behavioral data, enabling them to send high-performing, triggered SMS messages, such as back-in-stock, low inventory, and price drop, and segment their customers and personalize their messages using their Commerce Cloud data.
This new integration complements Attentive's integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud, allowing joint customers to connect via SMS throughout the entire customer lifecycle.
"Attentive's integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud will empower any multichannel marketer to build a 360-degree view of their customers," said Brian Malkerson, chief revenue officer of Attentive, in a statement. "This new solution complements our existing integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to drive significant ROI for our mutual customers via SMS."
"Attentive SMS for Commerce Cloud is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by offering multicloud integrations with Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and now Commerce Cloud," said Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
