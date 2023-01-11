Attentive Launches Attentive SMS Marketing for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange

Attentive, a conversational commerce platform provider, has launched Attentive SMS for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange.

With Attentive's integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, companies can sync customer, product, and behavioral data, enabling them to send high-performing, triggered SMS messages, such as back-in-stock, low inventory, and price drop, and segment their customers and personalize their messages using their Commerce Cloud data.

This new integration complements Attentive's integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud, allowing joint customers to connect via SMS throughout the entire customer lifecycle.