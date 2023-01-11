Coveo Introduces Merchandising Hub

Coveo is set to launch the Merchandising Hub to help companies deliver highly relevant shopping journeys that help build loyalty and increase profitability.

The Merchandising Hub enables merchandising teams to operationalize campaigns, gain insight on revenue opportunities, customize product discovery, create recommendation strategies for different audiences and geographies at scale, and more.

The technology powering the Coveo Merchandising Hub was gained during Coveo's October 2021 acquisition of Qubit, a provider of AI-powered personalization technology for fashion brands and retailers. The integration of Qubit's technology into the Coveo Relevance Cloud platform enables Coveo to offer a more comprehensive commerce product discovery suite.

"The acquisition of Qubit was critical to our ability to expand the functionality of the Coveo Relevance Cloud and to offer the first comprehensive suite of tools designed solely for merchandisers," said Laurent Simoneau, co-founder, president, and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "The Coveo Merchandising Hub will help brands overcome current challenges by modernizing the merchandising function. By using its valuable insights, it guides strategic decision-making, helping create more value and increase profitability by optimizing and refining the customer shopping experience."

The Coveo Merchandising Hub provides detailed insights on how shoppers interact with retailers' product catalogs, enabling merchandisers to adapt and deploy winning strategies to optimize campaigns and revenue per visit, boost specific products for revenue, and showcase higher-margin products.

AI and merchandising innovations include the following:

1:1 Personalized Search Results: Delivers highly relevant and personalized product rankings in real time based on shopper intent;

Intelligent Facet Generator: Helps retailers with large and complex product catalogs with relevant filtering options for each search query;

Product Listings Manager: Allows merchandisers to manage product rankings on listing pages with a visual editor and tailor results for specific objectives, such as boosting special promo brands;

Personalized Content: Enables merchandisers to deploy campaigns and promotional content at any point in the customer journey with a drag-and-drop capability;

Advanced Decisioning Recommendations: Provides merchandisers with accessible insights and controls for recommendations and audience prioritization so that they can explicitly layer business logic on top of AI; and

Product Badging: Simplifies product badging and creating complex decisioning logic. Real-time data allows it to scale for any strategy, from social proofing to scarcity and urgency badging.