Validity Unveils New Sender Score Tools

Validity, a provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, today relaunched Sender Score for email marketers.

Sender Score services include free sender reputation checks and blocklist lookups. This latest iteration marks the addition of educational resources and four more free tools.

The new Sender Score toolkit includes free list quality checks powered by BriteVerify, deliverability benchmarking, and an email revenue calculator. In addition, email marketers can use new, free tools to streamline their daily workflows, including a subscriber list analyzer, subject line previewer, complaint monitor, and blocklist remover. The new Sender Score also includes a new educational learning branch, featuring curated content such as Email After Hours, an email marketing podcast, and Sender School, a series of courses.