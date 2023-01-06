IRI ProScores Is Now Available Through Experian

IRI has extended its partnership with Experian to enable TV network groups, multichannel video programming distributors, consortiums, and others to leverage its purchase-based data for targeting and activation within campaigns.

For years, IRI's connection to Experian has enabled TV organizations to order measurement and request IRI's ProScores purchase-based audiences on behalf of their clients. With this expanded relationship, ProScores are natively available within Experian, enabling self-serve targeting and activation.

IRI ProScores audiences are purchase-based modeled segments representing 126 million U.S. households, offering activation at scale across households with the highest propensity to purchase a given category, brand, or sub-brand. To meet the immediate needs of TV organizations, IRI has syndicated mord than 1,500 ProScores segments within Experian. Customized ProScores segments and Verified and Complete Audiences are still available upon request and leverage IRI's purchase-based data assets of more than 500 million retailer loyalty cards.