IRI ProScores Is Now Available Through Experian
IRI has extended its partnership with Experian to enable TV network groups, multichannel video programming distributors, consortiums, and others to leverage its purchase-based data for targeting and activation within campaigns.
For years, IRI's connection to Experian has enabled TV organizations to order measurement and request IRI's ProScores purchase-based audiences on behalf of their clients. With this expanded relationship, ProScores are natively available within Experian, enabling self-serve targeting and activation.
IRI ProScores audiences are purchase-based modeled segments representing 126 million U.S. households, offering activation at scale across households with the highest propensity to purchase a given category, brand, or sub-brand. To meet the immediate needs of TV organizations, IRI has syndicated mord than 1,500 ProScores segments within Experian. Customized ProScores segments and Verified and Complete Audiences are still available upon request and leverage IRI's purchase-based data assets of more than 500 million retailer loyalty cards.
"The integration of IRI ProScores and Experian's TV capabilities comes at a pivotal time in the television industry," said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of global media solutions at IRI, in a statement. "As the TV space continues to push for data-driven targeting, IRI will continue to meet the demand by making our purchase-based data accessible across platforms and marketplaces where our clients run their media campaigns, improving their performance."
"We are continuously looking to expand our portfolio of data and insights sources," said Aimee Irwin, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships at Experian Marketing Services, in a statement. "This expanded initiative with IRI enables CPG advertisers with access to off-the-shelf predictive insights needed to achieve scale and reach across TV targeting and activation."