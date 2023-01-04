Alchemer Acquires Apptentive

Alchemer, a provider of experience management and enterprise feedback technology, has acquired Apptentive, a mobile feedback technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition provides Alchemer customers with a more in-depth method of collecting feedback from mobile customers and gives Apptentive customers access to survey and workflow functionality across communication channels and within platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.