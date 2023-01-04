Alchemer Acquires Apptentive
Alchemer, a provider of experience management and enterprise feedback technology, has acquired Apptentive, a mobile feedback technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This acquisition provides Alchemer customers with a more in-depth method of collecting feedback from mobile customers and gives Apptentive customers access to survey and workflow functionality across communication channels and within platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.
"This acquisition creates an incredible opportunity for our customers to better reach their customers and employees where they are engaged: in mobile apps," said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer, in a statement. "This is the next step in Alchemer's journey to democratize experience management and becomes the foundation for Alchemer's digital engagement strategy. Alchemer is excited that the Apptentive team shares our vision to make every customer and employee voice matter."
"Alchemer provides the perfect platform to help us realize our vision for Apptentive: to give every customer a voice," said Robi Ganguly, CEO of Apptentive, in a statement. "Coming off a year when we broke records in feedback volume and released Version 6.0 of our mobile SDKs, I am excited to combine our best-in-class mobile capabilities and our talented team with the Alchemer team and offering."