Bambuser Launches Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge on Salesforce AppExchange

Bambuser has launched Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers with new live shopping solutions.

With Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce, including a revamped One-to-Many Commerce Cloud integration, Bambuser will be able to accelerate the distribution of video commerce among enterprise customers.

"Through launching Bambuser's live shopping application on Salesforce's AppExchange, Bambuser is enhancing access to live shopping for leading commerce organizations," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.

"Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange as they power digital transformation for customers by accelerating the distribution of video commerce," said Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."