Precisely Expands PreciselyID Location Identifier
Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has expanded its location identifier, the PreciselyID, for its World Points of Interest (POI) data offering across the United States, Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, and Singapore to help businesses streamline location-based decision-making across multiple regions.
The PreciselyID is appended to both the location's coordinates and the address and will remain constant over time.
Points of interest enabled with the PreciselyID have been cleansed, standardized, and verified by Precisely's geo addressing. As a result, organizations can enrich records and simplify complex geospatial analysis. It provides access to a portfolio of more than 400 datasets containing more than 9,000 attributes.
"Businesses today need reliable answers about the world around them. If a clothing boutique closes and the location becomes a coffee shop, it has an impact on the level of traffic and types of shoppers, workers, and visitors to that area," said Dan Adams, senior vice president of data and operations at Precisely, in a statement. "That's why we associate the PreciselyID with an address and location, so our customers always have access to accurate, verified, and standardized data for detailed insights that matter to their businesses."
