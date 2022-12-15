Precisely Expands PreciselyID Location Identifier

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has expanded its location identifier, the PreciselyID, for its World Points of Interest (POI) data offering across the United States, Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, and Singapore to help businesses streamline location-based decision-making across multiple regions.

The PreciselyID is appended to both the location's coordinates and the address and will remain constant over time.

Points of interest enabled with the PreciselyID have been cleansed, standardized, and verified by Precisely's geo addressing. As a result, organizations can enrich records and simplify complex geospatial analysis. It provides access to a portfolio of more than 400 datasets containing more than 9,000 attributes.