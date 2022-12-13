Matik Launches Matik App for Salesforce
Matik, provider of a content automation platform, today launched Matik App for Salesforce, allowing Salesforce users to create personalized Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint presentations for prospects and customers in minutes without leaving Salesforce.
With the click of a button on the Salesforce account page, Matik pulls data from Salesforce to create Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint decks with personalized text, images, tables, and charts. All content in the presentation can be edited, including the data behind visualizations, using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint. If data lives in other apps and data warehouses, Matik can pull from there as well. The app also keeps track of the content created within Salesforce so users can look up past presentations and create reports to see the content's influence on key business metrics.
"In the current economic environment, it has become necessary for sales and customer success teams to concretely show the value of their product, supported by data evidence," said Nikola Mijic, Matik's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "The effort required to create such data-driven content is a barrier that restricts teams from bringing it to all their prospects and customers. Matik App for Salesforce not only reduces the effort to a few button clicks, but through tracking, allows teams to quantify the direct impact it has on revenue."
