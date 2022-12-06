Databook Launches CRM Application with Salesforce

Databook, a revenue technology company, today launched an application that embeds its strategic enablement capabilities within Salesforce Sales Cloud, helping sales teams translate financial data and business insights into sales strategy and execution

With Databook and Sales Cloud, sales reps have instant access to personalized, real-world insights and recommendations into which companies are likely to buy, with whom to connect and when, and how to move the needle with executive buyers. These insights are immediately actionable through one-click dynamic downloads that automatically generate the strategic content.

"Now, more than ever, sales reps need to hone strategic acumen to drive executive relationships and effective sales execution," said Anand Shah, CEO of Databook, in a statement. "Databook's new CRM application combines essential external context about a company's business objectives, financials, and budget cycles with the internal account and opportunity information within Sales Cloud to create a new level of intelligence and customer understanding. Now any rep can have an executive-level conversation aimed directly at the business problem they solve in order to repeatedly grow and close deals."

Fueled by more than a dozen financial and business data sources, Databook leverages proprietary automation and expertise to provide objective insights into executive priorities and business needs uniquely tailored to each account and opportunity.

Embedding Databook within Sales Cloudcreates a streamlined view of Databook insights, visible under CRM account and opportunity tabs. Sales reps can instantly access strategic insights, recommendations, and downloadable executive decks and point-of-views that align to corporate priorities, market conditions, fiscal year timing, and financial case for change. In addition, users are automatically notified with recommendations when key account changes occur.

Reps can also move from the CRM dashboard into the Databook platform for a deeper dive. Within Databook, sales teams can surface deal expansion opportunities by highlighting use cases purchased by similar companies that might be relevant. Strong-fit use cases are supported with relevant proof of success and value-driven vision for the future to create the strongest possible pitch that resonates with executive buyers.