AdAdapted Partners with Comscore
AdAdapted, an advertising technology solutions provider, has partnered with Comscore to provide consumer packaged goods companies with enhanced demographic insights and beer, wine, and spirits advertisers confirmation that the AdAdapted network is legal drinking age (LDA)-compliant.
With mobile audience behavior data from Comscore Mobile Metrix, AdAdapted now has LDA scoring of its ad network and bolstered consumer insight capabilities with data that drives purchase intent.
LDA compliance is determined by the Distilled Spirit Council, which requires that at least 71.6 percent of an advertiser's audience is reasonably expected to be of legal age to purchase alcohol.
"At AdAdapted, we are always continuing to invest in capabilities to better serve our growing customer base," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and chief revenue officer of AdAdapted, in a statement. "Our partnership with Comscore makes it easier than ever for alcohol advertisers to trust and rely on our platform as a partner of choice, effectively getting their brands onto lists and into carts."
"As marketers in the alcohol industry continue to lean in toward dependable, cookie-free solutions, it is more important than ever to find innovative ways to grow," said Tania Yuki, chief marketing officer of Comscore, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with AdAdapted in verifying its audiences to further ensure that marketers can spend with confidence."
