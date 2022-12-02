AdAdapted Partners with Comscore

AdAdapted, an advertising technology solutions provider, has partnered with Comscore to provide consumer packaged goods companies with enhanced demographic insights and beer, wine, and spirits advertisers confirmation that the AdAdapted network is legal drinking age (LDA)-compliant.

With mobile audience behavior data from Comscore Mobile Metrix, AdAdapted now has LDA scoring of its ad network and bolstered consumer insight capabilities with data that drives purchase intent.

LDA compliance is determined by the Distilled Spirit Council, which requires that at least 71.6 percent of an advertiser's audience is reasonably expected to be of legal age to purchase alcohol.