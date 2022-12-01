Audiencerate Partners with Equativ
Audiencerate, an identity hub for advertising, is partnering with Equativ, an ad monetization and curation platform provider, to enable buy-side clients and data owners to harness the combined power of data targeting and premium cross-publisher inventory to deliver tailored addressable advertising.
By activating Audiencerate's data via Equativ's Buyer Connect digital ad curation platform, advertisers will be able to layer audience segments across publisher inventory, use additional campaign targeting and optimization capabilities, maximize media investment and campaign performance, and reach tailored audiences with more relevant ads based on user behavior at scale.
In addition, data owners with access to the Audiencerate data onboarding platform can leverage the integration to seamlessly onboard, market, and monetize their data via the Equativ curation platform, among a variety of other demand-side and supply-side platforms.
"This exciting new partnership opens our proprietary audiences and those from other data owners to the Equativ curation platform, an environment that is becoming increasingly popular to advertisers. The platform provides transparency for advertisers and helps maximize media investment which perfectly align with our goals as a business. It's a true meeting of our technology, people, and values," said Alvaro Megias, head of operations and marketing at Audiencerate, in a statement.
"The creation of valuable private marketplaces is not just a trend. Equativ's alliance with Audiencerate's robust user data is a consolidation of what this key offering represents to buyers and publishers: addressability, reliability, and scalability, all while benefiting industry professionals and respecting consumer privacy. We are excited to work with the Audiencerate team and are looking forward to expanding the scope of our partnership to benefit marketers, media owners, and data providers across the market," said Sara Weber, director of platform partnerships at Equativ, in a statement.
Related Articles
Audiencerate and LiveIntent Partner on Email Solution
23 Mar 2022
Partnership will provide online marketers with LiveIntent's email audiences via Audiencerate's data onboarding platform on DV360.