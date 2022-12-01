Audiencerate Partners with Equativ

Audiencerate, an identity hub for advertising, is partnering with Equativ, an ad monetization and curation platform provider, to enable buy-side clients and data owners to harness the combined power of data targeting and premium cross-publisher inventory to deliver tailored addressable advertising.

By activating Audiencerate's data via Equativ's Buyer Connect digital ad curation platform, advertisers will be able to layer audience segments across publisher inventory, use additional campaign targeting and optimization capabilities, maximize media investment and campaign performance, and reach tailored audiences with more relevant ads based on user behavior at scale.

In addition, data owners with access to the Audiencerate data onboarding platform can leverage the integration to seamlessly onboard, market, and monetize their data via the Equativ curation platform, among a variety of other demand-side and supply-side platforms.