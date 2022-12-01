Veeam Launches Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

Veeam Software, a data protection company, has launched Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange to help companies limit the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata due to human error, integration issues, or other data loss scenarios.

This new solution enables organizations to deploy a backup environment either on premises or in the cloud, providing access and control of Salesforce data and metadata. It also provides rapid-recovery capabilities, including granular and bulk data recovery of Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files, and metadata.

Other key capabilities of Veeam Backup for Salesforce include the following:

Custom scheduling, allowing users to set granular backup schedules and retention settings at the object level;

Simplified management, allowing users to manage several Salesforce instances from one console;

Incremental changes, allowing uisers to continuously create backups with incremental sync and flexible scheduling

Veeam is also releasing a free Veeam Backup for Salesforce Community Edition for organizations with 50 Salesforce user licenses or less.