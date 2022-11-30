Bret Taylor to Step Down as Salesforce Co-CEO

Bret Taylor today announced that he will step down as vice chair and co-CEO of Salesforce effective Jan. 31, leaving Marc Benioff as chairman and sole CEO of the company.

Taylor was promoted to co-CEO exactly a year ago today (on Nov. 30, 2021) after spending two years as Salesforce's president and chief operating officer. Taylor joined the company in 2016 when it acquired cloud-based word processing app provider Quip, a company he founded in 2012.