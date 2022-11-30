LiveIntent Launches Identity Enrichment on Salesforce AppExchange

LiveIntent has launched Identity Enrichment on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling companies to bridge their customer data to identity, demographic, and behavioral data from the LiveIntent Identity Graph.

LiveIntent's Identity Enrichment app will provide customer matching against multiple identifiers, including emails, mobile identifiers, addresses, and phone numbers. Once matched, LiveIntent will dedupe, cleanse, append, and enrich first-party data with continuously authenticated, licensed identity, demographic, behavior, and interest data to support marketing, advertising, and service delivery initiatives.