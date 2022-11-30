LiveIntent Launches Identity Enrichment on Salesforce AppExchange
LiveIntent has launched Identity Enrichment on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling companies to bridge their customer data to identity, demographic, and behavioral data from the LiveIntent Identity Graph.
LiveIntent's Identity Enrichment app will provide customer matching against multiple identifiers, including emails, mobile identifiers, addresses, and phone numbers. Once matched, LiveIntent will dedupe, cleanse, append, and enrich first-party data with continuously authenticated, licensed identity, demographic, behavior, and interest data to support marketing, advertising, and service delivery initiatives.
"LiveIntent's Identity Enrichment app helps brands enrich customer records with high-quality data and reduce duplicate CRM records," said Mano Pillai, chief product officer of LiveIntent, in a statement. "Brands, retailers, and publishers will need efficient, comprehensive, and accurate solutions to leverage their first-party data for growth. LiveIntent Identity Enrichment app has the services to ensure their first-party data is complete, verified, and addressable: they key to combating data fragmentation."
"Identity Enrichment is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by delivering them accurate CRM data," said Woodson Martin, a Salesforce executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."