D4t4 Launches Celebrus CDI For Salesforce

D4t4 Solutions has released Celebrus CDI for Salesforce, a customer data integration (CDI) application on Salesforce AppExchange.

Celebrus CDI collects first-party data from live digital interaction in milliseconds across channels, domains, and devices.

Celebrus CDI for Salesforce goes beyond delivering data to Salesforce Marketing Cloud instances. Solving digital identity gaps and building robust interaction profiles, Celebrus CDI for Salesforce informs and empowers marketing activities with contextualized, first-party digital data necessary.