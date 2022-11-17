Showpad Unveils Enablement Operating System , Partner Ecosystem, and App Studio

Showpad, a provider of sales enablement technology, at its annual Transform Connect event launched the Showpad Enablement Operating System (eOS), App Studio, and Partner Ecosystem.

The Showpad eOS aligns sales and marketing around content, engagement, and insights, allowing organizations to develop customizable enablement and go-to-market strategies. It includes the following:

Sales Content Management, providing a single source of truth for all sales content;

Seller Effectiveness, helping sellers position themselves as trusted advisors with scalable training and coaching and guided selling;

Buyer Engagement, a unified platform where sellers and buyers can collaborate and co-create via personalized communication channels and modern storytelling formats; and

Analytics and Insights throughout seller and buyer journeys to develop content strategies, targeted coaching, tailored engagements, and more.

"Sales and marketing teams need a unified operating system that gives them visibility, control, and access to all stages of the buyer journey; a system to handle the challenges in front of them. Showpad is that operating system, aligning revenue teams so sellers can shine in the moment of truth when engaging with the buyer," said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad, in a statement. "With the Showpad eOS, choice is amplified. We are inviting our users to innovate and embrace this choice mindset to better serve their respective sellers, buyers, partners, and customers."

The Showpad App Studio will deliver applications on top of Showpad's foundational operating system. The first application, which will be made available in 2023, includes search and AI-driven analytics, leveraging natural language processing to search for, visualize, and share new content and enablement insights.

Showpad also introduced the Showpad Ecosystem, which features technology integrations and complementary professional services covering digital asset management, CRM, revenue intelligence, sales engagement, marketing automation, content creation, sales methodologies, change management training, maturity assessments, implementations, and Showpad App creation services.

Some of the partners on the Showpad Ecosystem include Salesforce, Ceros, Adobe, Bynder, Outreach, LikeReply, People Productions, Richardson Sales Performance, Challenger, PopComms, KHWS, Bylt, and Bridge.