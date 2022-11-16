StackAdapt Adds Foot Traffic and Targeting Solutions through Adsquare

StackAdapt, providers of aself-serve programmatic advertising platform, is expanding its partnership with Adsquare to include more global solutions, including a footfall measurement solution and global audience targeting segments.

The expanded partnership furthers StackAdapt's ability to provide transparent performance data and scalable targeting.

Adsquare aggregates movement, spatial, audience, and background location data that is derived only from software development kits that allows advertisers to measure foot traffic in any given location at any given day and time.

Through Adsquare, StackAdapt is adding capabilities and measurement offerings for international clients, such as footfall measurement attribution with in-person visits, targeting users by place visits, and expanding scale for areas like targeting by brand affinity, demographics, and interests.