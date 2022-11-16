StackAdapt Adds Foot Traffic and Targeting Solutions through Adsquare
StackAdapt, providers of aself-serve programmatic advertising platform, is expanding its partnership with Adsquare to include more global solutions, including a footfall measurement solution and global audience targeting segments.
The expanded partnership furthers StackAdapt's ability to provide transparent performance data and scalable targeting.
Adsquare aggregates movement, spatial, audience, and background location data that is derived only from software development kits that allows advertisers to measure foot traffic in any given location at any given day and time.
Through Adsquare, StackAdapt is adding capabilities and measurement offerings for international clients, such as footfall measurement attribution with in-person visits, targeting users by place visits, and expanding scale for areas like targeting by brand affinity, demographics, and interests.
"To achieve the best results from advertising strategies and to make the right decisions on ad spend allocation, marketers need to go beyond traditional engagement KPIs," said Tom Laband, CEO and co-founder of Adsquare, in a statement. "Our visit data feed into StackAdapt enables a deeper understanding of customer journeys, first and foremost with a precise store visit attribution with additional uplift calculations. By being able to measure store visits while the campaign is running, brands can realize the full value of their mobile campaigns, optimize spend, and validate their media investments."
"At StackAdapt, we want to be able to offer transparent measurement solutions at any location we serve," said Michael Shang, vice president of partnerships and business solutions at StackAdapt, in a statement. "Now that the company has grown our relationship with Adsquare, we've improved our offerings by adding capability for users in EMEA and APAC to conduct footfall measurement attribution and measure in-person visits as a new KPI through the StackAdapt platform."
