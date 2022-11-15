Verint Updates Interaction Recording for Microsoft Teams

Verint today released the latest version of its Interaction Recording integration with Microsoft Teams, helping heavily regulated businesses such as financial and healthcare institutions and government agencies manage regulatory compliance across all the communication modes used in Microsoft Teams calls and meetings.

Verint Interaction Recording centrally captures, stores, retrieves, and analyzes Teams voice calling, chat, screen sharing, video conferencing, and other modes of collaboration across front, middle, and back-office environments.

Part of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform, Verint Interaction Recording enables captured Teams interactions to be managed in a single application together with data from other sources by Verint Engagement Data Management.