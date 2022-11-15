Verint Updates Interaction Recording for Microsoft Teams
Verint today released the latest version of its Interaction Recording integration with Microsoft Teams, helping heavily regulated businesses such as financial and healthcare institutions and government agencies manage regulatory compliance across all the communication modes used in Microsoft Teams calls and meetings.
Verint Interaction Recording centrally captures, stores, retrieves, and analyzes Teams voice calling, chat, screen sharing, video conferencing, and other modes of collaboration across front, middle, and back-office environments.
Part of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform, Verint Interaction Recording enables captured Teams interactions to be managed in a single application together with data from other sources by Verint Engagement Data Management.
"The combination of hybrid work, complex compliance regulations, and increased adoption of collaboration platforms like Teams creates the perfect storm for organizations to have to manage and make sense of the multitude of interactions and communications streams being used in highly regulated industries," said David Singer, vice president of go-to-market strategy at Verint, in a statement. "Verint Interaction Recording helps organizations leverage the latest digital collaboration channels while enabling them to take a total quality approach and ensure compliance with industry regulations and international banking standards."
"For customers in heavily regulated industries, the ability to implement automatic, policy-based recording and storage of Microsoft Teams calls and meetings is crucial. The Verint Interaction Recording integration with Teams helps ensure an organization's data is secured, protected, and compliant," said Pete Daderko, director of product marketing for Microsoft Teams, in a statement.