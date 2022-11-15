Acxiom Joins Salesforce AppExchange

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has joined the Salesforce AppExchange Genie Collection.

Directly integrated with Salesforce, Acxiom's Data Enhancement for CDP app is currently available on AppExchange. Using the app, advertisers can leverage Acxiom's touchpoint data to identify and build high-value audiences.

"Acxiom's decades-long experience in privacy-compliant data services and identity management offers Salesforce clients expertise other partners can't bring to the table," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer of Acxiom, in a statement. "Marketers using Acxiom's Data Enhancement for CDP app can increase their advertising efforts' precision and predictive power and improve campaign response rates. Doing so will help them get in market faster, reduce marketing costs, and maximize their ROI on the Salesforce platform."

"Salesforce is thrilled that Acxiom has joined the AppExchange Genie Collection," said Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of AppExchange at Salesforce, in a statement. "A data-first approach and a single source of truth have never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today's digital world. We can't wait to see how the innovations from Acxiom will help our customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."