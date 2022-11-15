Acxiom Joins Salesforce AppExchange
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has joined the Salesforce AppExchange Genie Collection.
Directly integrated with Salesforce, Acxiom's Data Enhancement for CDP app is currently available on AppExchange. Using the app, advertisers can leverage Acxiom's touchpoint data to identify and build high-value audiences.
"Acxiom's decades-long experience in privacy-compliant data services and identity management offers Salesforce clients expertise other partners can't bring to the table," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer of Acxiom, in a statement. "Marketers using Acxiom's Data Enhancement for CDP app can increase their advertising efforts' precision and predictive power and improve campaign response rates. Doing so will help them get in market faster, reduce marketing costs, and maximize their ROI on the Salesforce platform."
"Salesforce is thrilled that Acxiom has joined the AppExchange Genie Collection," said Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of AppExchange at Salesforce, in a statement. "A data-first approach and a single source of truth have never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today's digital world. We can't wait to see how the innovations from Acxiom will help our customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."
Related Articles
Acxiom Becomes a Google Cloud Partner
28 Apr 2021
Acxiom's partnership with Google Cloud helps companies gain deeper insights from data.
Acxiom Partners with Adobe
14 Oct 2021
Acxiom Real Identity has been integrated with Adobe Experience Platform.
Acxiom Partners with TransUnion
13 Jan 2022
Together Acxiom and TransUnion are making scaled data actionable across streaming media.
Acxiom Partners with Treasure Data
03 Feb 2022
Acxiom Real Identity integrates with Treasure Data to extend its customer data platform and full marketing funnel views across media channels.
Acxiom Integrates Real Identity with Sitecore CDP
16 Mar 2022
Acxiom's Real Identity integration with Sitecore helps companies create known identities and delivers real-time decisioning and web personalization.
InfoSum and Acxiom Partner on Data Matching
23 Sep 2022
Acxiom's Match Multiplier will integrate with InfoSum's Secure Data Clean Room to increase incremental match rates of first-party data.
Acxiom Integrates with Tealium CDP
12 Oct 2022
Acxiom's Real Identity Solution enriches Tealium's AudienceStream customer data platform.