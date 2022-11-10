Sprinklr Partners with Salesforce

Sprinklr has expanded its partnership with Salesforce, becoming an official Technology Partner and supporting Salesforce's efforts to meet client demand for an enterprise software platform that helps them bring customer experience data from across digital channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and more) together with CRM data in one place.

Together, Sprinklr and Salesforce will enable customers to connect unstructured, unsolicited, real-time social data to the customer data platform (CDP) and build social intelligence into marketing, product development, and care processes. The two companies will also work with Accenture to identify mutual accounts and bring combined solutions to market.

"Connecting with customers across the digital platforms they choose is critical for businesses digitally transforming," said Amy Gorman, vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be working with Sprinklr to help companies create a truly unified view of their customers." "Sprinklr has been helping enterprises gain visibility into customer support issues and contact info through our integration to Salesforce for over five years. Now the integration has grown into a partnership," said Sprinklr Senior Vice President of Global Alliances Doug Balut in a statement. "Sprinklr is looking forward to teaming with Salesforce and our partners, like Accenture, to help more enterprises eliminate operational inefficiencies, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences."

With this partnership, Sprinklr is also positioned to support enterprise customers looking to transition from Salesforce Social Studio, which is approaching end of life. Salesforce customers can manage social media through the Sprinklr Unified-CXM platform as part of an integrated CXM and CRM strategy.