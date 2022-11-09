People.ai Partners with Zoom

People.ai, a provider of revenue intelligence, has joined Zoom Video Communications' ISV Partner Program with a new partnership focusing on Zoom IQ for Sales, a conversational intelligence solution. People.ai's insights will combine with Zoom IQ for Sales' conversational intelligence to provide a view of buyer roles and level of engagement across all digital touchpoints.

"Zoom has been a customer of ours since 2017 and a business we've always admired," said Thomas Wyatt, chief product and strategy officer at People.ai, in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with Zoom on their new offering, Zoom IQ for Sales. Our joint customers will soon be able to leverage Zoom's world class conversation intelligence solution enriched by buyer and relationship intelligence that only People.ai can provide."

"We're excited to soon offer our mutual clients the conversation insights and stakeholder info to be more effective as sellers and customer success professionals alike," said Kenny Scannell, global head of sales for Zoom IQ, in a statement. "This key partnership will allow our clients to win more, win faster, and add time back in their day to drive more sales activity."