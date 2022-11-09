UserTesting Integrates with Zoom
UserTesting, a provider of video-based human insight, has joined Zoom Video Communications' ISV Partner Program. Live Conversation, a feature of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, integrates Zoom video to enable companies to speak with customers live in real time.
The platform creates insights from interviews with recorded Zoom audio transcripts that are run through UserTesting's machine learning technologies.
"Live Conversation is a strong aspect of the UserTesting platform; it expands the ways in which companies can hear how their customers feel and why. Integrating Zoom's robust video functionality into Live Conversation helps us meet the growing demands of our customers to ensure they can easily and reliably connect with the right audiences to gain insights that help businesses grow," said Mona Sabet, chief corporate strategy officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "This partnership with Zoom expands features and functionalities for customers to ensure they can deliver the best possible experiences to their customers."
"Clear, concise, and accurate communications are critical for all businesses. Zoom helps companies achieve unparalleled communications when needed the most," said Steven Li, head of independent software vendors at Zoom, in a statement. "Having Zoom integrated into the UserTesting platform illustrates the value of using Zoom and UserTesting together to provide unparalleled communications with customers."