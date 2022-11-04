CIENCE Launches GO Schedule

CIENCE, providers of a unified sales and marketing platform, has launched CIENCE GO Schedule, a scheduling tool that offers round-robin, meetings link, and time zone sync for sales and marketing teams.

The feature functionality of CIENCE GO includes the following:

Unlimited event types (including collective events);

Workflows: meeting follow-up, notifications, and reminders (including SMS);

Team pages;

Round-robin routing forms;

Reporting and analytics;

Integrations with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, CalDav, Cal Video, Zoom, Google Meet;