CIENCE Launches GO Schedule
CIENCE, providers of a unified sales and marketing platform, has launched CIENCE GO Schedule, a scheduling tool that offers round-robin, meetings link, and time zone sync for sales and marketing teams.
The feature functionality of CIENCE GO includes the following:
- Unlimited event types (including collective events);
- Workflows: meeting follow-up, notifications, and reminders (including SMS);
- Team pages;
- Round-robin routing forms;
- Reporting and analytics;
- Integrations with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, CalDav, Cal Video, Zoom, Google Meet;
"We're delighted to introduce the software component to this critical task that begins every consultative sales cycle," said August Keating, president and chief operating officer of CIENCE, in a statement. "The GO Schedule piece of the puzzle is a critical component to both the GO Platform and any modern sales and martech stack. Making meetings easy to schedule, easy to remind, and then ultimately hold with prospects makes every sales team better. It is so simple yet so important."
