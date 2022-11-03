Tuvis Integrates With Microsoft Dynamics 365

Tuvis, providers of a platform connecting instant messaging platforms with Salesforce, has a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

With this latest integration, Tuvis grants Dynamics 365 users access to carry out work directly through WhatApp and other messaging platforms.

"Our integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 expands Tuvis' offerings and marks Tuvis' most significant step so far into the U.S market, where most of Dynamics 365's customers operate. The partnership enables Tuvis to reach a whole new set of users who work across a multitude of industries," said Yanir Calisar, CEO and co-founder of Tuvis, in a statement. "We are excited to help more companies expand their customer relationship services with our innovative and easy-to-use connection with WhatsApp."