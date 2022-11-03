Mediafly Adds Revenue Intelligence Capabilities
Mediafly today introduced several revenue intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management, and sales execution in a single platform.
Key features in the new release include the following:
- Advanced Deal Inspection, giving leaders a single view of activity from all revenue teams, including campaigns, content, calls, emails, meetings, stage changes, and product usage. They can also spot risk at a glance with Energy Scores to pinpoint coaching opportunities.
- Call Plans & Coaching Accountability, with customizable scorecards, Smart Alerts, skills heat maps, topic identification, and more. Leaders can move from metrics reviews to skill development, using structured coaching plans to drive improvement across skills, including discovery, active listening, sales process adherence, budget, and authority.
- Rep Performance Management, to track quota attainment, pipeline generation, activities, and other critical milestones.<liForecasting, to automate forecast processes and improve deal inspection.
"Today's revenue leaders train their teams off one dashboard, inspect their pipelines and roll up forecasts in another, and report to the board in a third, fourt,h or even fifth platform. Meanwhile, reps and [customer success managers] manage their accounts in yet another siloed solution. This is not only counterproductive, it's expensive," said James Davison, chief product officer of Mediafly, in a statement. "With Revenue360, revenue teams get true data-driven enablement that eliminates the need to connect the dots, processes, and tools on their own. The result is faster sales cycles, higher [annual contract value], more wins, and significant cost savings."
The new release follows Mediafly's acquisitions of ExecVision and Aptology earlier this year.