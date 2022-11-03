Mediafly Adds Revenue Intelligence Capabilities

Mediafly today introduced several revenue intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management, and sales execution in a single platform.

Key features in the new release include the following:

"Today's revenue leaders train their teams off one dashboard, inspect their pipelines and roll up forecasts in another, and report to the board in a third, fourt,h or even fifth platform. Meanwhile, reps and [customer success managers] manage their accounts in yet another siloed solution. This is not only counterproductive, it's expensive," said James Davison, chief product officer of Mediafly, in a statement. "With Revenue360, revenue teams get true data-driven enablement that eliminates the need to connect the dots, processes, and tools on their own. The result is faster sales cycles, higher [annual contract value], more wins, and significant cost savings."