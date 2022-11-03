MiQ Acquires AirGrid

MiQ, a programmatic media partner, has acquired AirGrid, an audience platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AirGrid adds publisher-focused technology and proprietary data to MiQ's solution suite.

"Just two months after our monumental [private equity] investment from Bridgepoint, we've made this exciting move with AirGrid that gives us a transformational technology asset to remain front of the pack in delivering privacy-first programmatic solutions to our clients," said John Goulding, global chief strategy officer of MiQ, in a statement. "With AirGrid, publishers and marketers will be able to target inaccessible audiences previously out of reach due to cookie blockers. It's a win-win-win scenario. Publishers get better control, access, and monetization opportunities, brands can apply more precise targeting functionality to key audiences historically out of reach, and consumers' data never leaves their devices."

"Google may have delayed the cookieless deadline to 2024, but its reality is already here," said Dennis Yurkevich, AirGrid founder and CEO, in a statement. "The internet has experienced rapid change, even within the last several years alone, as consumers, legislators, and other tech giants demand the eradication of data practices of the past. We need to heed their words proactively vs. reactively when it'll be far too late. We've watched as MiQ has led this charge for years, and we're excited to be on board now to drive even further innovation for publishers and marketers in this future."