Freshworks Unveils Its Fall '22 Product Release

As part of its Fall '22 product release, Freshworks introduced additional conversational artificial intelligence and automation capabilities that are being rolled out across its entire product portfolio. The Fall '22 release includes updates to Freshchat, Freshdesk, Freshmarketer, and Freshsales to help companies automate their entire customer lifecycles.

Updates in the Freshworks Fall '22 Launch of Freshsales and Freshmarketer include the following:

Intelligent Lead Scoring, which enables teams to understand how customers use their products and who might be ready for engagement across additional touchpoints. Built-in AI identifies positive and negative buying signals on the web and in applications.

Social Media Campaigns, which help marketers engage with target audiences on Instagram and Facebook, schedule and publish social media posts across channels, and analyze their performance.

The Freshchat updates include the following:

Smart Reply, which solves customer issues with AI-powered auto-complete responses and dynamic suggestions to agents as they type responses to customers. Intelligent recommendations are tailored to users' last messages, the full context of conversations, and customers' past buying behavior.

Email in the Freshchat Inbox, which empowers agents to have personalized omnichannel conversations with customers and allows businesses to configure their support email addresses and bring emails directly into Freshchat.

Conversations Widget, which allows support teams to use a single widget to power live chat and self-service AI.

The Freshdesk updates include the following:

Auto Triage, which& automatically categorizes, prioritizes, and routes tickets to the right support agents or groups.

Integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams so support agents can start conversations on Slack from the Freshdesk Customer Success interface and use Microsoft Teams to stay updated on assigned tickets.

"Conversational intelligence across sales, marketing, and support is the next step companies must take to unify and personalize the customer experience," said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer of Freshworks, in a statement. "Unlike some legacy vendors, we believe business software should empower people, not frustrate them. Our built-in AI functionality makes it easier than ever and is designed to keep up with customer and employee demands."

The release also includes the new Freshservice for Business Teams, an enterprise service management solution that enables departments outside of IT, including human resources, facilities, legal, and finance, to provide uninterrupted service.

Freshservice for Business Teams features Workspaces modules that empower teams to manage and automate tasks using Freshservice and alert management notifications via WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and the Freshservice mobile app to streamline incident management and enable 24/7 agent availability.