CallMiner and Boost.ai Partner

Boost.ai, a provider of cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, to help companies glean valuable insights from every customer conversation, including those with virtual agents.

CallMiner's advanced analytics will help refine Boost.ai's conversational AI, with dedicated virtual agents from Boost.ai supporting both chat and voice interactions. By leveraging CallMiner, organizations can better understand why chat or voice bots are producing specific results, and in turn, can adjust chatbot performance, live agent chat, manual web chat, SMS text, and more.

CallMiner will ingest Boost.ai data to design automated conversation flows based on customer needs and automatically improve automated self-service.