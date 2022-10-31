CallMiner and Boost.ai Partner
Boost.ai, a provider of cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, to help companies glean valuable insights from every customer conversation, including those with virtual agents.
CallMiner's advanced analytics will help refine Boost.ai's conversational AI, with dedicated virtual agents from Boost.ai supporting both chat and voice interactions. By leveraging CallMiner, organizations can better understand why chat or voice bots are producing specific results, and in turn, can adjust chatbot performance, live agent chat, manual web chat, SMS text, and more.
CallMiner will ingest Boost.ai data to design automated conversation flows based on customer needs and automatically improve automated self-service.
"As technology continues to improve, users continue to prioritize ease of use. Making it simple for organizations to understand the results our AI produces, without hiring an entire data science department, has always been a guiding principle of our growth and development plan," said Mike Rogers, vice president of partnerships for North America at Boost.ai, in a statement. "With CallMiner and their advanced analytics, we've found a natural way to improve this understanding for customers. Being able to now pair the data being fed back by our AI to a larger pool of customer engagement data from other channels will greatly increase the visibility into what end-users need and where our customers are seeing big wins."
"In our omnichannel world, more customers are opting for self-service channels, including chatbots or virtual agents. For CallMiner, we see this as another stream of data that can deliver the insights needed to improve customer outcomes and experience," said Scott Kendrick, vice president of strategy at CallMiner, in a statement. "Boost.ai's enterprise scalability, level of accuracy and resolution, and strong commitment to customer success made this partnership a natural fit. By bringing Boost.ai's capabilities to CallMiner customers, we're making it easier to increase service capacity by freeing up agents to tackle complex customer issues for more personalized service, lower costs by delivering rapid, self-service resolution to common problems, and improve human and virtual agent performance by understanding and evaluating every interaction."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned