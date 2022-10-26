Playtech Taps Ada for Improved Player Experience

Ada, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, has partnered with Playtech, a gambling technology company, for chat automation solutions, integration with Playtech's proactive monitoring tools, and check-ins designed to promote responsible gaming.

Ada's conversational AI platform will leverage data from Playtech's Information Management System (IMS), BetBuddy, and CX platforms like Zendesk and Salesforce to provide a personalized, contextual experience throughout the lifecycle of the gamer journey.