Playtech Taps Ada for Improved Player Experience
Ada, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, has partnered with Playtech, a gambling technology company, for chat automation solutions, integration with Playtech's proactive monitoring tools, and check-ins designed to promote responsible gaming.
Ada's conversational AI platform will leverage data from Playtech's Information Management System (IMS), BetBuddy, and CX platforms like Zendesk and Salesforce to provide a personalized, contextual experience throughout the lifecycle of the gamer journey.
"We are excited to be launching this partnership with Playtech," said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada, in a statement. "Integrating Ada's industry-leading conversational AI and Playtech's award-winning IMS allows Playtech operators to deliver the VIP customer experiences that players expect, resulting in higher containment rates, an increase in bet rates, and better monitoring for player safety."
"Playtech is committed to delivering the tools and technology operators need to present their players with the ultimate gaming experience, and our partnership with Ada ensures a world-class player experience from the initial account setup through to inquiries," said Mark Jones, head of software-as-a-service commercial partnerships at Playtech, in a statement. "Providing all customers with a VIP experience is becoming significantly more important and allows our players to have the very best personalization technology at their fingertips at all times."