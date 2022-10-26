Habu Becomes Amazon Marketing Cloud Partner

Habu, a provider of data clean room software and an Amazon Ads partner, has become an Amazon Marketing Cloud partner to empower Amazon Ads users to expand and scale their use of Amazon Marketing Cloud through Habu’s intelligence applications.

Joint clients can use their own Amazon Marketing Cloud instance and Habu's pre-packaged question-based queries and visualizations to obtain insights from Amazon Marketing Cloud, automate analysis, and deliver end-to-end outcomes.

Key features supported by Habu's Amazon Marketing Cloud application include the following:

A library of queries and visualizations;

Pre-built intelligence packages;

No-code and low-code modules that support a spectrum of analysis; and

The ability to bring first-party signals to Amazon Marketing Cloud from any other cloud and export results to business intelligence tools.