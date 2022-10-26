Prove Identity and Experian Partner on Identity Verification
Experian and Prove Identity have partnered to advance identity verification technology for more consumers, including traditionally underbanked populations.
As part of the partnership, Prove will integrate the following solutions into Experian CrossCore, a digital identity and fraud risk mitigation platform:
- Prove Pre-Fill, which enables companies to onboard consumers in as few as 10 seconds by auto-filling application forms with verified data from authoritative sources, and authenticating consumer identities.
- Prove Identity, which validates consumer-provided personal identity information and confirms phone number ownership.
- Trust Score, a real-time measure of phone number reputation for identity verification and authentication using behavioral and cryptographic authentication signals.
- Mobile Auth, which provides a real-time authentication of the status of a consumer on a mobile network.
"At Prove, we believe that all consumers should have access to the digital economy, regardless of whether you already have a credit file or not," said Rodger Desai, co-founder and CEO of Prove, in a statement. "We're proud to be partnering with Experian, which shares our vision for a more financially inclusive digital world. Together, we are giving more companies across the globe access to advanced identity technology, such as cryptographic authentication, that they can use to verify more consumers in a quick and secure manner."
"The rapid surge in demand for digital services and the growth of online accounts has accelerated the need for robust, real-time identity verification solutions with the broadest coverage and greatest inclusion," said Marika Vilen, senior vice president of global identity and fraud at Experian, in a statement. "Integrating Prove's industry-leading identity solutions with CrossCore and offering them as part of the CrossCore partner program strengthens our state-of-the-art cloud platform, identity verification, and fraud defense while also enabling our customers to verify more consumers."
