Contentful Adds Capabilities for the Contentful Composable Content Platform

Contentful today during its 2022 Fast Forward Live event, introduced Contentful Studio , platform orchestration capabilities, and App Framework features as part of its Contentful Composable Content Platform.

"The Contentful Composable Content Platform enables our customers to more easily connect, create, and extend their content and turn it into a truly strategic business asset," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "Contentful provides digital and content teams with powerful capabilities and flexibility to work independently yet in coordination, making it easier to build the digital experiences they envision that will meet the demands of the market and expectations of customers."

Contentful's latest innovations include the following:

Contentful orchestration, enabling companies to orchestrate content experiences across teams, regions, and brands; reuse content across digital experiences; and spin up new experiences at scale;

Contentful Studio, to streamline content workflows, development, and publication in one central location while ensuring access rights are centrally managed with governance features; and

Contentful App Framework and Ecosystem, with new design library Forma36 and app action features to help developers build and link individual apps together for complex workflows.

Contentful Studio is available now to Early Access Program (EAP) users and will become available to all customers, along with the Contentful orchestration features, in early 2023.