Bento Engine Launches Life Events
Bento Engine, a provider of technologies for the financial services industry, today launched Life Events, a solution that provides financial advisors with targeted financial guidance to share with their clients and prospects around lifetime milestones, such as birth of a child, buying a home, getting married, moving to a new state, and many more.
Bento integrates with many top CRM systems, including Salesforce, Redtail, Wealthbox, Microsoft Dynamics, XLR8, and Practifi. The content is available in multiple formats.
"Financial advisors want to support their clients during major life events, because they can create a lot of value and these events often entail money in motion," said Philipp Hecker, CEO of Bento Engine, in a statement."Our Life Events program links into advisors' client relationship management (CRM) systems and equips them with the materials needed to offer the appropriate advice. This empowers advisors to reach out on the right topics, at the right time, in the right way."