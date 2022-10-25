Bento Engine Launches Life Events

Bento Engine, a provider of technologies for the financial services industry, today launched Life Events, a solution that provides financial advisors with targeted financial guidance to share with their clients and prospects around lifetime milestones, such as birth of a child, buying a home, getting married, moving to a new state, and many more.

Bento integrates with many top CRM systems, including Salesforce, Redtail, Wealthbox, Microsoft Dynamics, XLR8, and Practifi. The content is available in multiple formats.