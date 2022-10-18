Salesforce Releases Tableau 2022.3
Salesforce today launched Tableau 2022.3 with new Data Guide, Table Extensions, dynamic zone visibility, and more to help users unlock insights about their data at scale.
The latest version of Salesforce’s data platform lets users get faster time to insights with a new guided experience; infuse advanced analytics and predictions into data with scripting and predictions from data science tools; build dynamic dashboards; and receive detailed event data and audit permissions to implement user controls.
The new features in Tableau 2022.3 include the following:
- Data Guide, a digital companion to guide users through their data dashboards with descriptions and other resources;
- Data Change Radar, which automatically surfaces unusual changes in data and identifies outliers in data and the causes behind them;
- Table Extensions, to unlock new data and transform, augment, score, or modify data using Analytics Extensions like Python, R, and Einstein Discovery;
- Dynamic zone visibility, which empowers users by programmatically showing and hiding dashboard zones based on user inputs and actions;
- Advanced Management for Tableau Server, allowing users to schedule scaling for backgrounders and remove and add backgrounders based on needs; and
- Activity Log, available in Advanced Management for Tableau Server, which helps users understand how individuals are using Tableau, surfaces structured and documented event data through a log file and serves up granular insights for controls.