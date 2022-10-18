Salesforce Releases Tableau 2022.3

Salesforce today launched Tableau 2022.3 with new Data Guide, Table Extensions, dynamic zone visibility, and more to help users unlock insights about their data at scale.

The latest version of Salesforce’s data platform lets users get faster time to insights with a new guided experience; infuse advanced analytics and predictions into data with scripting and predictions from data science tools; build dynamic dashboards; and receive detailed event data and audit permissions to implement user controls.

The new features in Tableau 2022.3 include the following: