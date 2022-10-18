People.ai Revenue Intelligence Listed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
People.ai, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced at Oracle CloudWorld that People.ai Revenue Intelligence for Oracle is listed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralized repository of enterprise applications, and can be integrated with Oracle Sales Fusion.
People.ai Revenue Intelligence for Oracle automatically captures sales account and deal activity and surfaces engagement insights to generate pipeline and close deals.
"People.ai's ability to capture seller activity directly from their email, calendar, and web conferencing tools and then to turn activity data into revenue and engagement insights in Oracle Fusion Sales will provide Oracle's enterprise customers with an accurate revenue picture from pipeline to close to renewal. As a result, sales teams can win more deals and generate more revenue faster than ever before," said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO of People.ai, in a statement. "People.ai's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of People.ai and the revenue intelligence we provide. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to achieve our business goals."
