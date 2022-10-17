Logik.io Launches Lightspeed Migration Program

Logik.io today launched the Logik.io Lightspeed Migration Program that enables Oracle CPQ customers to migrate to Logik.io and Salesforce CPQ.

The Logik.io Lightspeed Migration Program includes the following:

"We specifically designed Logik.io to allow easy import of data from other CPQ systems," said Logik.io CEO and Co-Founder Christopher Shutts in a statement. "We know not only what it takes to perform a successful CPQ migration and implementation, but our commerce logic engine provides the advanced configuration capabilities that drive dramatic efficiency gains for sales teams and IT and ops teams."