3CLogic Integrates with SAP Service Cloud

3CLogic has integrated its voice-enabling and cloud contact center technologies with SAP Service Cloud.

"We are very excited to start this journey with SAP," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement. "Our solution is designed to be an engagement layer deeply integrated with major CRM and customer service platforms. The strategy has proven to deliver superior ROI and CX outcomes compared to the traditionally separate omnichannel stack approach, as it enables enterprise organizations to consolidate their operations and customer experience workflows around their primary system of record."

As part of its SAP integration, the 3CLogic solution includes the following:

Integrated SAP Service Cloud agent computer-telephony interface, so agents can manage voice or SMS interactions from SAP's unified agent desktop with intelligent screen-pops, integrated click-to-call or click-to-SMS, and automated activity postings.

SAP integrated voice and SMS automated workflows with text-to-speech, speech-to-text, natural language processing, one-way and two-way SMS, and dynamic SAP-integrated interactive voice response call workflows.

SAP intelligent call routing to dynamically route customers to the most qualified customer service agents via phone or SMS based on SAP contextual data.

Integrated SAP call reporting and artificial intelligence-powered analytics, including call transcripts and machine learning-based sentiment scoring.

Flexible deployment models that leverage existing on-premises legacy investments in Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, etc., with 3CLogic's hybrid cloud deployment option or a complete cloud-hosted solution.