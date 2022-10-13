Salesforce Launches Automotive Cloud

Salesforce today launched Automotive Cloud, a product for automakers, dealers, and automotive finance groups that is powered by Driver 360 and uses industry-specific automation, intelligence, and real-time analytics across the customer and vehicle life cycle.;

Automotive Cloud is designed to help deliver exceptional service and experiences across every customer interaction, drive revenue through better lead conversion and collaboration, and leverage industry-specific automation, intelligence, and real-time analytics.

"The automotive industry is facing a new digital imperative amid massive upheaval brought on by the rise of direct-to-consumer models and the dawn of the electric vehicle age," said Achyut Jajoo, senior vice president and general manager of manufacturing and automotive at Salesforce, in a statement. "But, with great disruption comes great opportunity, and companies accelerating into the digital-first future with technology like Automotive Cloud can gain a competitive edge while simultaneously future-proofing their businesses."

With Automotive Cloud, marketers can rank and route qualified leads to local dealerships. Dealer managers can view purchase agreements over time to track the performance of inventory and find out which dealers are meeting forecasts. Service teams can set up alerts notifying them when leases are about to expire or automatically remind customers when they are due for an oil change or alert them about product recalls.

Salesforce Automotive Cloud includes the following features: