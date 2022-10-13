Salesforce Launches Automotive Cloud
Salesforce today launched Automotive Cloud, a product for automakers, dealers, and automotive finance groups that is powered by Driver 360 and uses industry-specific automation, intelligence, and real-time analytics across the customer and vehicle life cycle.;
Automotive Cloud is designed to help deliver exceptional service and experiences across every customer interaction, drive revenue through better lead conversion and collaboration, and leverage industry-specific automation, intelligence, and real-time analytics.
"The automotive industry is facing a new digital imperative amid massive upheaval brought on by the rise of direct-to-consumer models and the dawn of the electric vehicle age," said Achyut Jajoo, senior vice president and general manager of manufacturing and automotive at Salesforce, in a statement. "But, with great disruption comes great opportunity, and companies accelerating into the digital-first future with technology like Automotive Cloud can gain a competitive edge while simultaneously future-proofing their businesses."
With Automotive Cloud, marketers can rank and route qualified leads to local dealerships. Dealer managers can view purchase agreements over time to track the performance of inventory and find out which dealers are meeting forecasts. Service teams can set up alerts notifying them when leases are about to expire or automatically remind customers when they are due for an oil change or alert them about product recalls.
Salesforce Automotive Cloud includes the following features:
- Driver Console, which provides service teams with a view of every customer interaction through continuous touchpoints and customized alerts, from car browsing and purchase history to service journeys over time.
- Household Management, which allows automotive companies to bring together their data to create a holistic picture of household vehicle ownership and previous interactions so they can personalize support, offers, and sales.
- Vehicle Console, which gives access to vehicle information, such as odometer readings, vehicle market value, and real-time service and repair information.
- Automotive Data Foundation, which encourages interoperability, intelligent data protection, global regulatory compliance, and data sharing.
- Automotive Lead Management, to enrich leads with unique customer and vehicle history so marketers can route the most high-value leads straight to their preferred dealerships along with a complete snapshot of their wants, needs, and histories.
- Dealer Performance Management, which allows users to analyze dealership performance by region and monitor lead pipelines to coordinate sales agreements, site visits, partner collaborations, demand forecasts, and channel incentives.
- Flow for Automotive, which provides automation with click-based configuration and integration tools for branded and automated experiences like vehicle order status updates or shipment delay notifications.
- Analytics for Automotive, with purpose-built dashboards that provide an overview of sales and business performance, customer and asset life cycle, and revenue trends.
- Salesforce Genie, to unify customer and vehicle data across channels and interactions, such as customer inquiries, service requests, and vehicle data into a single, real-time customer profile.