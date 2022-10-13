Clearbit Launches Capture

Clearbit, a provider of B2B marketing intelligence, today launched capture, allowing teams to build pipeline from their websites by automating intent-based outreach for their best-fit website visitors.

Capture extends the capabilities of Clearbit's Data Activation Platform, enabling marketing teams to build automated workflows that engage the right people at the right time from the right companies with intent-based outreach campaigns.

Using Clearbit Audiences, marketers can define audience segments that match their ideal customer profiles based on more than 100 company attributes. Clearbit's IP Intelligence, Reveal, then lets them know when companies that match those audiences are showing intent, like visiting a pricing page or reading product reviews. Teams can then automatically add leads, accounts, and key contacts that match their audience criteria to Salesforce.