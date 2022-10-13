Alchemer Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Alchemer, a provider of customer experience and enterprise feedback technology, has launched a Microsoft Teams integration that automates delivering customer and employee feedback directly into Teams channels.

With the Alchemer Microsoft Teams integration, organizations can close the loop on feedback from Alchemer surveys by automatically sending alerts within Teams channels. It includes the card actions feature that lets users create and configure buttons and leave comments within the Teams message.

"Our product strategy is to be action-forward, agile, and accessible to help customers immediately act on feedback," said Peter Zaidel, director of product management at Alchemer, in a statement. "Our Microsoft Teams integration is an important component in that strategy, allowing our customers to respond to feedback more quickly and efficiently."

The Microsoft Teams integration expands Alchemer's available integrations, which includes Salesforce, Slack, Tableau, and other business software.