Revation Changes Its Name to LinkLive

Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider, has formally changed its name to LinkLive, the name of its purpose-built, secure digital communications platform.

"The rebranding to LinkLive marks a milestone toward our commitment to provide the most trusted customer engagement platform. Across the board, industries are shifting to modern digital communications that foster positive experiences while building lasting relationships," said company CEO and co-founder Perry Price in a statement. "We've continually grown in the healthcare and banking industries and are poised to bring the same level of excellence to customer and employee experiences in other markets. LinkLive is the trusted platform for companies elevating their customer interaction model from a traditional, mostly transactional model to a modern digital communications strategy that emphasizes a better experience and customer engagement to build trust."