Revation Changes Its Name to LinkLive
Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider, has formally changed its name to LinkLive, the name of its purpose-built, secure digital communications platform.
"The rebranding to LinkLive marks a milestone toward our commitment to provide the most trusted customer engagement platform. Across the board, industries are shifting to modern digital communications that foster positive experiences while building lasting relationships," said company CEO and co-founder Perry Price in a statement. "We've continually grown in the healthcare and banking industries and are poised to bring the same level of excellence to customer and employee experiences in other markets. LinkLive is the trusted platform for companies elevating their customer interaction model from a traditional, mostly transactional model to a modern digital communications strategy that emphasizes a better experience and customer engagement to build trust."
Related Articles
CSI Partners with Revation Systems for LinkLive Banking
09 Sep 2020
LinkLive Banking provides chat and video communication solutions across digital banking channels.
Revation Adds to LinkLive
10 Aug 2021
Revation's LiveLink enhancements include a digital office solution, mobile application, and electronic medical record integrations.
Revation Systems Updates LinkLive
22 Mar 2022
LinkLive now supports additional channels and features new integrations and reporting.