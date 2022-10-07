Faye Launches Zendesk Integration with Zoom

Faye, a provider of software strategy, deployment, integrations, and management, has launched Zoom Meetings in Zendesk, enabling Zendesk Support users to schedule and launch Zoom meetings from within Zendesk.

The application also automatically saves Zoom recordings, transcripts, and chat messages as internal notes directly within the Zendesk agent workspace. With Zoom Meetings in Zendesk, agents can viewcustomers' computer screens or webcams.