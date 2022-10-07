Faye Launches Zendesk Integration with Zoom
Faye, a provider of software strategy, deployment, integrations, and management, has launched Zoom Meetings in Zendesk, enabling Zendesk Support users to schedule and launch Zoom meetings from within Zendesk.
The application also automatically saves Zoom recordings, transcripts, and chat messages as internal notes directly within the Zendesk agent workspace. With Zoom Meetings in Zendesk, agents can viewcustomers' computer screens or webcams.
"We are thrilled to launch Zoom Meetings in Zendesk," said Sarah Hurd, vice president of product and marketing at Faye, in a statement. "With this new application, our clients will be able to provide faster, more personalized customer experiences, all without leaving Zendesk. This application is a clear indication of our dedication to helping Zendesk improve their solution and helping our clients get the most out of their customer experience tech stack."