StackAdapt Expands into Outdoor Advertising
StackAdapt, providers of a self-serve programmatic advertising platform, is now offering a digital out-of-home (DOOH) channel through a partnership with Vistar Media.
DOOH includes billboards, wallscapes, posters, and place-based media seen in convenience stores, medical centers, salons and other venues. Clients can choose specific locations where they'd like to show their ads in a DOOH ad slot and work with StackAdapt to make that happen.
"In today's market, it's important to stay on top of innovative ways to reach the target user," said Michael Shang, vice president of partnerships and business solutions at StackAdapt, in a statement. "Reaching users at scale at specific geolocations will provide a more holistic offering for our clients to pair with our platform's leading digital solutions. We are always aiming to cater to our clients' needs with a robust multichannel offering at global scale."
"Advertisers today are eager to take advantage of the high-impact, real-world media of DOOH, extending digital strategies to reach audiences in new ways," said Chris Allison, vice president of demand-side platform artnerships at Vistar Media, in a statement. "StackAdapt is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend as programmatic DOOH enters a new stage of maturation. We're excited to see StackAdapt's clients lean in on this new format, and we look forward to the continued growth of the partnership."
